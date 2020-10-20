Court sets Nov 30 for framing charges against Samrat in arms, drug cases









A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed November 30 for framing charges against expelled Jubo League leader and casino kingpin Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in two cases filed under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh fixed the date taking the chargesheets into cognizance in the two cases.





Along with Samrat, Enamul Haque Arman, the expelled vice-president of Jubo League South, is also accused in the drug case.





Sub-inspector Shekar Chandra Mallik of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-1) submitted the chargesheet in arms cases on November 6.





According to the chargesheet, Samrat could not show any valid documents of the firearm recovered from his possession. The crime against him was initially proved as he kept unlicensed weapons in his custody and control.





Besides, Sub-inspector Abdul Halim of Rab-1, submitted chargesheet against Samrat and Enamul on December 9 in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Ramna Police Station in the capital.





On October 7, Rab-1 Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Khalek filed the two cases against Samrat for possessing illegal arms and narcotics.





Arman was also accused in the narcotics case.





Rab arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla on October 6.





A mobile court, led by Rab Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, sentenced Samrat to six months’ imprisonment under the Wildlife Conservation Act after the elite force recovered two hides of kangaroo from his Kakrail office.

