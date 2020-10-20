You better resign: Quader to BNP leadership









Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP leadership should resign for its failure to forge any movement or win elections in the last 12 years before demanding resignation of the government.





He said this while briefing reporters at his official residence on Tuesday.





"In Bangladesh's history, people have never seen such a failed opposition," he said.





Citing global social unrest, domestic violence, violence against women during the Corona pandemic, Quader said the Guardian reported that 55,000 women were raped in the UK in the last one year.





He said the government in Bangladesh has taken a very strict stance against violence against women, including rape, and amended the relevant law to ensure the highest punishment for rapists.





BNP has been demanding free and fair elections time to time irrelevantly and unreasonably, he said.





Obaidul Quader also said BNP has not been able to forge any movement as it is not getting any issue. "So, their demand for government's resignation is totally rubbish."





He said they are trying to make the elections controversial by keeping themselves away from all activities for not having agents in the by-polls, which is an old tactic of BNP.

