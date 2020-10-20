Faridpur MP Nixon gets anticipatory bail









The High Court on Tuesday granted an eight-week anticipatory bail to Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury in a case filed by the Election Commission (EC).





The bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted the bail when MP Nixon appeared before the court.





Advocate Dr Shahdin Malik, a counsel of MP Nixon, said the court granted eight-week bail to him and asked him to refrain from issuing any threat to the witnesses and provide necessary help in the case.





Earlier in the day, MP Nixon appeared before the court around 10am.





“I'll handle the case filed against me in legal way and the audio record which was published in the media is ‘super edited’. There should be an investigation into how the video and audio were published as it is an offence under the law,” he told reporters.





On Sunday, Nixon’s lawyer filed a petition before the court seeking his bail. Later, the court fixed October 20 for hearing.





A case was filed on October 15 against Nixon for violating electoral code of conduct during by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





Senior District EC officer Nauabul Islam filed the case at Charbhadrashon Police Station, said Saiful Islam, an EC officer.





EC sought legal action against the MP under the Upazila Parishad Electoral Code 2013 and Upazila Parishad Elector Code of Conduct 2016.





Nixon allegedly threatened the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls.

