Contribution to the development of agriculture through modern forecasting





"Cold, hot, flood, drought or even in tide

will save a little forecast at the right time"



Bangladesh ranks first among the countries at risk of climate change and natural disasters. Therefore, the timely delivery of reliable agro-meteorological related information to the farmers is very important for the agricultural dependent in Bangladesh. Consequently, it will reduce the cost of production and increase agricultural production by using favorable weather as well as to protect the crop from the harmful effects of adverse weather. That is why the Department of Agricultural Extension has been implementing the "Agro meteorological Information Systems Development Project" under the Ministry of Agriculture with the financial support of the World Bank.



The specific objectives of this project are





1. To provide agro-meteorological information to the farmers and to increase the farmer's ability to adapt to the adverse effects of weather and climate in order to make agricultural production sustainable.





2. Introduce scientifically recognized agro-meteorological information systems and formulate appropriate information and data.





3. In order to address climatic risks in agriculture, information on agro-meteorological conditions and overall condition of rivers is conveyed to the farmers through various extension methods in a language suitable for the farmers.





4. Enhancing the capacity of DAE officials on agro-meteorological information systems.





This is a very important, smart and global time demand project. The profit of the farmer through crop production depends on three points/issues-



* Timely and proper crop management





* Minimization of cost of crop production





* Safely harvesting of the crop and post-harvest management





The project is providing appropriate advice to the farmers emphasizing the three points/issues mentioned above. Through this project reliable agro-meteorological and climate risk information is prepared which is suitable for the farmers and disseminated to the farmers through various extension methods. To implement this, the project has already provided automatic ranges and agro-meteorological display boards in 4,051 union parishads, set up Kiosks in 487 Upazilas and provided 6664 tabs with internet connectivity for Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officers (SAAOs) to send agro-meteorological information.





By using Kiosks anyone involved in agriculture or other professions can collect and utilize the useful information from the Bangladesh Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Portal (bamis.gov.bd), Department of Agricultural Extension (dae.gov.bd), Bangladesh Meteorological Department (bmd.gov.bd), Flood Forecasting and Warning Center. In addition to collecting information from the Water Development Board (ffwc.gov.bd), anybody can visit various websites related to agriculture and collect/print information as required. The Kiosk is kept in an open place adjacent to the office of the Upazila Agriculture Officer from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm for easy and frequent use by the public. Using the tabs provided to SAAOs, it is possible to easily exchange agro-meteorological information from the headquarters to the farmer level through the mobile app. The daily rainfall information can be sent to the BAMIS portal through the tab by connecting to the automatic rain gauge.





Under the project, agro-meteorological bulletins are regularly prepared weekly, uploaded and distributed twice in a week for 64 districts and once in a week for the national level. About 200 bulletins have been distributed at the district level and about 100 at the national level. In addition, 29 special agro-meteorological bulletins have been issued so far to warn about various natural disasters (cyclone Fani, Bulbul, floods, flash floods, cold wave, Amphan, etc.). Bulletins are regularly uploaded in the Bangladesh Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Portal (bamis.gov.bd). SAAOs access this portal through the tabs provided under the project.







Each district's specific date bulletin contains weather information for the previous four days and weather forecast for the next five days. It has also district-wise detailed agro-meteorological advice. From the bulletin, SAAOs collect available weather information and weather forecasts (rainfall, temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction, cloud amount, etc.) for the next three days before the specified date of the respective district and display the collected information and necessary advice at specific places on the display board is done. As a result, various important information about agro-meteorological is easily available to everyone in the related area.





Under the project, a database containing the names, addresses, and contact numbers of farmer representatives from various farmer groups across Bangladesh has been created. The database including details information of 30,000 progressive, hardworking, active and leading farmer representatives from 15,000 reputed and established farmer groups. The 30000 farmers are regularly informed about what to do in case of emergency through SMS and IVR (voice message). The mentioned farmers' representatives disseminate the information among their group members and other farmers in the vicinity.







Besides the farmers' representatives, the SMS is also sent to the field level officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension. By utilizing the information and agro-meteorological advice received, farmers can take advantage of the information on what to do in favorable weather as well as deal with adverse weather conditions to protect field crops, save money and increase production.





Besides, weather risk mapping and agromet data analysis have already been completed in 48 Upazilas under the project. It provides an idea of the future scenario of Upazila-based weather which can play an important role in formulating agricultural policy.











The writer is Project Director, Agro meteorological Information Systems Development Project, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Khamarbari, Dhaka-1215.

