Begum Hazratmahal: From a Royal to a revolutionary- I

The year 1857 will remain mentioned in the history of Indian subcontinent in red letters. It was the year when the first War of Independence, otherwise named The Sepoy Mutiny was started and spread like wildfire all over India. In the eastern part of India it was the Barrackpore cantonment led by Mangal Pandey and his associates that started the action. In the western India the bugle of mutiny was blown by soldiers of Meerut cantonment. It was a mutiny against the British East India Company for their all-out exploitation of the Indian population of all the stratas of Indian society. Royals, wealthy merchants, well to do people, peasants, artisans, workers and you name any profession, all were being exploited. No one was an exception.







The Company came to India for trading but they cunningly gained control of whole India adopting all possible mischievous means and became virtual rulers of India keeping some namesake local Royals in the frontline but controlling the whole prosperous country from behind the scenes. They had a mandate from the British Crown for maintaining their own army which was commanded by European officers and manned mostly by locals. They could establish their supremacy over Indian rulers because of their superior fire power, higher quality military training and support of local rulers who had been cunningly engaged against each other.







The whole country was suffering from their exploitation and was fuming. The situation was congenial for a revolt. Fuel was added to fire when the sepoys of Company's army had new cartridges the casings of which contained animal fat. The men were mainly Hindus and Muslims. Many were vegetarians. Words spread that the animal fat contained fat from pork and beef. So all the sepoys were offended and their anger could not be contained by their European superiors. Men from most of the Company's garrisons marched out of their units to revolt and they were joined by the masses of freedom loving countrymen. But the lacuna was their insufficient preparation, lack of a suitable organization and no leadership that could handle a mutiny of that massive scale. The soldiers revolted and came out with whatever weapons and wealth they could reach and kept on fighting the British Company army and at the same time looking for leaders who could provide guidance and work out strategies.







Since it spread all over India, in some areas they could attract the attention of local ruling families some of whom joined them and provided much needed leadership. The mutineers from around Delhi including the torch bearers from Meerut sought the blessings and leadership of the last titular Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Jafar. Similarly the mutineers from Kanpur, Lucknow and other Company strongholds of Oudh (Awadh) looked for a leader from the Nawab family who were the rulers of repute of the local well established Royalty. In this write up we will concentrate on a small part of the Sepoy Mutiny pertaining to Awadh and the leadership provided by Queen Hazratmahal.







Awadh in those days was a wealthy, strong, developed and well established Princely state ruled by the Nawabs of Awadh. They were virtually a protectorate of the British East India Company by a treaty signed between the parties in 1801. The Company having consolidated its military powers and rule in the Southern and Eastern parts of India and spreading its influence in the Northern and Western parts needed a buffer state between their territory and the area of influence of the titular Mughal monarch who did not possess power or wealth anymore, yet commanded deep respect of the population.







East India Company kept an eye on whole India to come under its rule so that its business in all sectors could run unabated under their political supremacy. So they were trying to tighten their grip on every local ruler in all possible or even impossible ways so that they come out successful in acquiring the reign of his land. Similarly in Awadh their target was to oust Nawab Wajid Ali Shah from his throne. He was the 11th Nawab of Awadh ruling it for 9 years before they forced him out of Lucknow in 1956. Under abovementioned treaty of 1801 a British Resident ran a parallel administration from his office premises which a virtual fort was called Residency in Lucknow, the Nawab's capital.







The Nawab was well mannered, patronized art and culture and was loved by his people. He indulged in merry making and being wealthy spent lavishly on his grand lifestyle. He spent most of his time indulging himself in music, classical dances, theatrical performances and other forms of art and culture. He was a Shia Muslim and as practiced in those days by Royals had several queens and several muttah wives (concubines). His grand palace was patronizing all branches of art and culture. Music, dances and culinary were at their prime having royal patronage. But he did not have much might to challenge the British Resident when the latter evicted him from Lucknow on the context of incompetent administration.







Wajed Ali Shah proceeded to Calcutta with a 1000 strong team comprising of his trusted lieutenants, Queen Khas Mahal, attendants and helpers of all types, cooks carrying the secret of famous Lucknow culinary, Singers and Dancers of repute who were well respected everywhere and such other important staff that he deemed necessary. They carried all required gadgets to create similar comfort as Lucknow for the Nawab. He landed in Metiaburuz area of Calcutta and hired a palatial mansion from the Maharaja of Burdwan. Accommodation for his entourage was arranged around the palace in Metiaburuz and Garden Reach areas on the bank of Ganges.





Initially the Nawab wanted to lobby with the Governor General (Wellesley at that time) that he met injustice from the Resident so he be reinstated. If not successful, he would head to England to seek an audience with Queen Victoria to convince her to get his power back. But due to various reasons including medical, he stayed put in Calcutta and with his accumulated wealth and the team of professionals accompanying him, he set up a miniature Lucknow in Metiaburuz/Garden Reach area. His mother proceeded to England with an entourage to meet Queen Victoria to fight for her son but could achieve nothing and on her return journey she expired in Paris, while spending some time there on French invitation.







Thus, the fate of the last Nawab of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah was sealed and finally he agreed to abandon his claim on the throne and accepted a pension of 12lacs Rupees per annum from the Company to continue with his lavish life in Calcutta. While abandoning Lucknow, Nawab Wajid Ali had left behind almost everything including his people, land, palaces, wealth and even most of his family members. That included one of his queens Begum Hazrat Mahal, who was an exceptional lady that rose to prominence from a very humble origin. She was born as Muhammadi Khanum, daughter to a slave of a wealthy person in Faizabad. Being beautiful and intelligent she herself was sold to Royal harem as an attendant where she learned etiquette, singing and dancing that was practiced in the palace. Slowly she made her way to the Royal Parikhana as a selected few and was christened Mehek Pari.







Being an all-rounder in all cultural fields, exquisitely beautiful and intelligent she drew the attention of Nawab Wajid Ali and a Muttah marriage according to shia tradition followed. She became a legitimate wife but after a son was born to her she became accepted as a proper Queen and allotted a Mahal as per tradition. The Nawab loved her much and appreciated her talents but she was disliked by other queens and the Queen mother because of her origins. She was left behind in the Palace with other queens, concubines, relatives and a host of attendants. Meantime dark days were looming over whole India.







(To be continued…)





