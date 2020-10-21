Diner Sheshe





“Mom caught me while I was texting my boyfriend– his message popped up on my mobile, ‘So, what time is our date?’ Mom was sitting right next to me– I knew she’d read it. Before I could give her an explanation, she asked, ‘Are you gay?’ I was stumped. Most of the coming out stories that I’d read online were cry-fests; tears of disappointment and disgust followed by a lot of questions from parents.







So I casually said, ‘I don’t know, maybe?’ and waited for her to lash out. But mom just nodded and smiled. I was surprised she had nothing to say, but also a bit relieved. After that day, we haven’t spoken about it; there hasn’t been a need to. I bring my boyfriends home, even introduce them to family and they’re just… chill about it.





My mother normalised it so much that I got the confidence to come out on social media. Last year, I posted a story on Instagram– about 90 people saw it and literally everyone congratulated me for finally coming out. Zero negative comments, can you believe it? I even connected with others from the community and joined discussion groups. Through them, I found out about the Pride Parade and a few months later, my friends and I attended it– there, I met a lot of people whose coming out stories weren’t as easy as mine. A few had been cut off from their families, some were thrown out of their houses. That’s when I realised how privileged I was to have such a supportive family.





I decided to give back to the community in my own little way– I created a page on Instagram to normalise these discussions. I share poetry, artworks and profiles of people from the LGBT community. After high school, I want to prepare for civil services exams and become an IAS officer; that’s the stepping stone to becoming the first out and proud gay politician of India.





