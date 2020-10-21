Worldwide waffling





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday accused the country’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa of toppling his government, pressuring the judiciary, and installing the current government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2018 elections. Sharif was speaking via video link from London to a gathering of tens of thousands of people organised by opposition parties to kick-off a countrywide protest campaign in the eastern city of Gujranwala aiming to oust Khan’s government.









The Dutch royal couple were back in the Netherlands Saturday after their vacation trip to Greece had to be abandoned because of an uproar back home, where people are urged to stay at home as much as possible. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said in a statement that they saw the reactions of people, “which are intense, and they touch us.” As a result they said they would cancel the rest of their vacation. The discussion caused by our vacation does not contribute to that.” The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the Netherlands has more than doubled over the past two weeks, to 42 cases per 100,000 people on Friday.









Jurgen Klopp believes the slap in the face delivered by Aston Villa could be his side’s most important moment of their season. And the Reds boss admitted they maybe needed to be shaken from any complacency, after their all-conquering march to the title with barely a single slip. Speaking ahead of the derby, he said: "I got that feeling more and more during the hours after the game that maybe after all the positive things that happened to us it needed a proper knock in the middle of our faces to shake us up.











Ford’s Cameron Waters has smashed the Bathurst 1000 qualifying lap record to claim Supercars pole for Sunday's great race at Mount Panorama. Touted as a genuine contender to win the 161-lap race for the first time, Waters dominated the top-10 shootout on Saturday in his Mustang. His time of 2 minutes 3.559 seconds eclipsed former Tickford teammate Chaz Mostert's lap of 2.03.789 set last year. It was Waters' fifth career pole, setting him up for a tilt at winning with star co-driver Will avison, a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner. The 26-year-old Waters pipped three-time champion Scott cLaughlin, who has stamped his mark as one of the Supercars' greatest qualifiers. Mostert, who switched to Holden this year, was the fastest Commodore driver in third to start alongside Nick Percart on the second row of the grid.



Leave Your Comments