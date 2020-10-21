What Dhaka is talking about

Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" Nour Hayati , fb
Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments."Excellent" Denny Tayyib , fb
Facebook user Paras Chandaria posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. “Awesome” Jayanta Mahanta , fb
Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments, “Beautiful” MD Saddam, fb
Leave Your Comments
Latest News