US Embassy invites applications for YES program



The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a media note to The Asian Age yesterday. The U.S. Embassy, Dhaka is inviting applications for the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) for the years 2021-2022. The YES program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, provides scholarships for Bangladeshi high school students, grades 8 to 11 with strong academic records, to spend up to one academic year in the United States. Students live with American host families, attend American high schools, interacting with American teachers and students. Students become active members of the school and community and gain valuable leadership skills by participating in extracurricular activities, volunteer projects, and local community events.







Students also have the opportunity to share Bangladesh culture and values with Americans. The program can support students with disabilities and encourages their participation. The deadline for submitting applications is 5:00p.m. BST, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Detailed application instructions are found on this website: http://www.iearnbd.org/. Application forms for this program are available on this website: https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/student-exchange-programs/. Interested students may send messages to the following email addresses if they have any queries: [email protected] or [email protected]

