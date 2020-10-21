CGDF Jakir Hossain goes on PRL



Mohammad Jakir Hossain, Controller General of Defence Finance (CGDF) went on post retirement leave (PRL) on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 accomplishing a professional career of 32 years. He belongs to the Audits and Accounts cadre of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 1985 batch. He completed B.Com (Honors) and M.Com from Dhaka University. Moreover, he obtained an MBA degree from Canberra University, Australia. Mohammad Jakir Hossain also held the post of Deputy Controller and Auditor General (Senior) in the Controller and Auditor General's office before becoming CGDF. He has long experience of working in public sector financial management as well as in different international organizations including UNFP, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka. He was accorded a farewell on 18 October 2020. Senior officials of Defence Finance Department participated in the farewell program which was organized in a modest and limited way.

