Indian high commissioner calls on textiles minister

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami speaking to Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi during a curtesy call at the latter's office in the secretariat on Tuesday. -BSS



The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi at his office in the secretariat.





During the meeting, they talked on bilateral relations, Bangabandhu's non-violent and peaceful policy in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, economic progress of Bangladesh and various issues of mutual interest, said a handout. The Indian envoy his country sincerely believes that Bangladesh is their friendly country. They want to develop trade and commerce with Bangladesh in the textile and jute sectors, reports BSS. The minister said Bangladesh also sincerely believes that India is their friendly country and Bangladesh also wants to develop and expand trade and commerce with India.





He told the Indian high commissioner that Bangladesh produces the best quality jute in the world and from this jute very high quality and attractive jute products are now being produced, of which only a small quantity is exported to India. Bangladesh wants to export more versatile jute products to India in the future, he added.





The minister also expressed a positive attitude towards the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Textile Forum between Bangladesh and India.Among others, secretary of the ministry Lokman Hossain Mia and additional secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam were present at the meeting.

Leave Your Comments