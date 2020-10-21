'Govt to develop state-of-the-art memorial-cum-tourist complex'



The Bangladesh government has embarked on a project to develop a state-of-the-art memorial-cum-tourist complex in the historical Mujibnagar, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said on Tuesday."Mujibnagar being one of the landmarks in the country's struggle for independence, the government has undertaken the project to build a memorial complex-cum-tourism centre at an estimated Tk 540 crore," he said.





The Minister made the announcement at a meeting on the "second phase of Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Centre" at Meherpur Mujibnagar Complex Tourism Motel, where he was the chief guest. "A number of structures will be built in the Mujibnagar area, aiming to revive the true history of the Liberation War so that tourists from foreign countries can enjoy the immense beauty of Amarkanan of the place," he said.







Under the project, bronze sculptures of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other national leaders, first oath-taking ceremony, and Liberation War murals will be built," the Minister added. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid also attended the meeting virtually. The Liberation War Affairs Minister also visited the structures of Mujibnagar complex and placed a floral wreath on Mujibnagar Memorial.







State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, on his part, said "Through the projects, Mujibnagar Memorial Centre would be turned into a mesmerising place. The BCS cadre officers and others will visit the spot for training purposes while the new general could feel the vibe of the Liberation War."





He also stressed the need for using technology in the project.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid urged the Liberation War Affairs Minister to insert a hologram of March 7 speech and focus on the history of the Liberation War through a light and sound show.

