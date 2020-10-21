Bruce stars in commercial for 'Die Hard' car batteries





Twitter is buzzing with the latest trailer of Bruce Willis returning as John McClane in a new commercial. Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis shared the teaser video on her Twitter with the hashtag 'DieHard' is back, reported by Deadline. The video stars an older Willis (or John McClane) and includes the tagline, "As one story ends. A new one begins," before finishing with the tease "10.18.20 #DIEHARDISBACK." The two-minute commercial kept in the spirit of the movie, bringing us on a journey with Willis's legendary hero John McClane as he sets out to buy a new DieHard battery from an Advance Auto Parts store after his car battery dies. There are nods to the original movie including John's wise-ass demeanor, his escape through the air vent, as well as cameos from White as Argyle and Clarence Gilyard Jr. as Die Hard baddie Theo.





