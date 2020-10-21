Govt launches AB's digital archive 'AB Kitchen'



The government launched the first-ever digital archive for an artist through a website featuring rock legend Ayub Bachchu on the day of his second death anniversary on Sunday, reports UNB.





Bachchu, the first-ever applicant to the E-Copyright system who applied for preserving his creations right after the establishment of the Online Copyright Registration System (E-Copyright) on August 23, 2017, has finally received the honor through this website named 'AB Kitchen'.





State Minister for Culture KM Khalid inaugurated the digital archive by virtually joining an online event at the Bangladesh Copyright Office in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday night. Fairuz Saffra Ayub, the elder child of Ayub Bachchu, joined the event online from New South Wales in Australia.





Additional Secretary of Cultural Affairs Ministry Sabiha Parveen was present at the event, conducted by Bangladesh Copyright Office Registrar Zafar Raja Chowdhury.





"Ayub Bachchu, the legendary rock musician and guitarist of Bangladesh, has created a great number of melodious creations throughout his successful career - and today, we're proud that those creations have become our national asset through this website. This initiative of the Copyright Office to commemorate the late artist deserves big applause," Khalid said at the event.





Urging other artists to step forward for ensuring the copyright registrations of their creations following the footstep of Bachchu, the state minister said: "The majestic creations of our talented artists are the priceless resources of Bangladesh and it is our responsibility to protect our resources which will be possible if everyone comes forward to assist the copyright office, as Ayub Bachchu did in his lifetime."





Fairuz Saffra Ayub thanked the copyright office and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, saying, "My father has long been involved in the copyright movement for ensuring his right to his creations, and finally became successful in 2020. I cordially thank the Copyright Office, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of my family for this wonderful digital archive."





Calling the initiative as a great achievement for Bachchu's family and all the artists in the country, she also proposed a dedicated museum for music and requested the government to take the initiative.





Mentioning Ayub Bachchu as a great companion to the Copyright Office, Registrar Zafar Raja Chowdhury said that the website is going to be a great resource for the fans and admirers. He thanked audio engineer and music composer Zooel Morshed for developing the archive, which will be monitored and operated by Bachchu's son Ahnaf Tazwar Ayub as the Chief Executive Officer of AB.org, along with Fairuz Saffra Ayub as its Managing Director and their mother, Bachchu's wife Ferdous Akhter Chandana as the Chief Executive Director.





Leave Your Comments