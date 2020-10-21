Young Tigers to tour England for Tri-Nation Series

Bangladesh won their first U-19 World Cup trophy this year after beating India. -BCB



The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team is all set to tour England next year to play a Tri-Nation series against the youth side of England and Australia. According to the schedule, the series will be played in August 2021. The young Tigers will play a total of six ODIs, three against the two teams.





The series has been organized in preparation for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup. A new Under-19 team has been formed in September ahead of the upcoming Youth World Cup. To this end, a four-week residential camp was held at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) from August 23 to September 18. In terms of skills and qualifications, the 2022 U-19 World Cup team has been selected from that camp. The members of that team will play the Tri-Nation series with powerful England and Australia. BCB's game development manager Abu Imam Mohammad Kaysar confirmed the news to a Bangla online on Tuesday.





"Our U-19 team is going to England to play a Tri-Nation series in August next year," he said. Apart from Bangladesh, the other two teams in the series are England and Australia. The two teams will play a total of six matches three times. And if we can qualify, we will play in the final. The schedule for the series is still in August. However, we have not yet finalized the date of the trip. You will be informed when it is final."





The residential camp started in BKSP in the second phase from October 1 with this newly formed U-19 team. The target was the Asia Cup in the UAE in November. But the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) postponed the event last week due to Corona's overdose. The tournament for which Bangladesh started practicing will now be held in 2021 at a convenient time. Coincidentally, just then, two of the team's cricketers and one of the support staff showed corona symptoms. As a result, the BCB also suspended the residential camp. However, they say it will be possible to return to the camp next month.The Bangladesh Under-19 team is likely to return to cricket in next February when Afghanistan will host them in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the meantime, the team will take part in regular camps, practice and friendly matches.





Thanks to Akbar and Co. Bangladesh has won the ICC Under-19 World Cup this year. Shortly after the end of the World Cup, the BCB started forming new teams but due to the Covid-19 situation, all activities have to be stopped for five months. Thereafter the camp started with 45 cricketers in August. After a month of camp, 25 cricketers were selected from the preliminary team.



