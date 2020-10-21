Chunta UP by-polls: AL’s Habib elected chairman

The ruling Awami League nominated candidate Sheikh Habibur Rahman has been elected chairman in the by-polls of Chunta Union Parishad in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Habib bagged 5399 votes in the by-election held on Tuesday, while his nearest rivals Jatiya Party nominee Hazi Bahar Mia got 4519 and independent candidate Humayun Kabir 4470 votes.

Upazila Returning Officer Mohammad Mahbub Alam confirmed the results after the vote counting in the evening. People exercised their franchise from 9am to 5pm in a festive mood.

The turnout was significant as the voting was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner, according to local people.

The local administration and law enforcers performed their duties with a view to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere so that people can cast votes in favor of their desired candidates.

It is mentionable that the office of chairman of Chunta Union Parishad fell vacant after the death of Shahjahan Mia. The number of total voters in the union is 24,051.

