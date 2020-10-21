Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case



bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has secured a bail order again, this time from a Dhaka trial court in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.





Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes on Tuesday passed the bail order following Khalidi's court appearance, reports bdnews24.com.





The High Court on Aug 26 granted Khalidi an eight-week anticipatory bail in the case, which was upheld by a three-member bench of the Appellate Division on Sept 21. The ACC contends that a Tk 420 million fund that Khalidi deposited into different bank accounts came from an "unknown source". Khalidi consistently denied any wrongdoing. After bdnews24.com announced a Tk 500 million investment by an asset management company in the news publisher in October 2019, the ACC began examining the deal and subsequently started a case against Khalidi on Jul 30.







