Media moves in wrong direction



The way of publishing newspaper and broadcasting of electronic media, together with the method of investigative news collection and publication, is more standard than the news related functions in five or six decades ago, but their role is questionable in defending news ethics, morality and clarity.





At present day we are facing hateful comment in respect of editor and junior journalists. But the days before sixty, the attitude of journalists to pay heed to values and ideology was more comfortable.





On the other hand, a incomprehensive change has been changed in respect of owners of various media. As a result, non-professionals in journalism, unchaste businessmen and politicians with filthy ideology are gradually becoming owners of media and they themselves belong to the post of editor. Such trend shrinks the dimension of journalism. Even such evil forces are using their influence on clean politics and sound media environment.





Former B S S Chief Editor and Press Institute Bangladesh Aman Ullah stated these opinions in his key note while he was addressing on Tuesday at a seminar titled The Present State of Journalism in Bangladesh organized by the National Press Club authority.





Press club President Saiful Aam said the National Press Club still remains as the place of trust and confidence. People irrespective of classes are used to coming here for organizing discussion meeting, seminar and human chain.





He expresses hope that the initiative of building Bangabandhu Media Complex will begin very soon. All barriers to begin new press club building have been removed.





Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Molla Jalal said the lack of leadership coordination and greed of leadership is in the way of establishing good working environment for journalists. As a result, a few media professionals and owners are getting benefitted and most of the journalists are facing challenges in media industry.





Former BJUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul said the predecessors of media professionals created instance for sound media environment. The present state of media has been improved much but the owners and journalists are less animated by morality and journalist ethics.The National Press Club General Secretary Farida Yesmin said a total of 18 journalists breathed their last due to cornavirus infection. As a result, the 66th founding anniversary of press club turns into painful remembrance.





The seminar was addressed by Press club former president parliament member Shafiqur Rahman, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ehsanul Karim, press club senior president Omar Faruk, vice president Azijul Islam Bhuiyan, senior journalist Shahed Chowdhury, Kamrul Chowdhury and others.





