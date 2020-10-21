Shoeb Chy meets Indian High Commissioner

Shoeb Chowdhury handed over a flower bouquet to Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami during a courtesy call on Tuesday. -AA



Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age and Vice President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Shoeb Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami at Indian High Commission, Dhaka on Tuesday.





Shoeb Chowdhury and Vikram K Doraiswami talked about different issues related to the bilateral interest between Bangladesh and India. They exchanged views about further development of business affiliations between the two countries, upholding the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 and the role of the Allied Force in Bangladesh's independence.





Both of them had a discussion on the economic recovery of India and Bangladesh in the post coronavirus period. During the meeting, Shoeb Chowdhury presented a copy of his edited anthropological book "Titas Parer Itikatha" to the Indian High Commissioner.





Vikram K Doraiswami sought everyone's cooperation to carry out his responsibilities smoothly. He expressed hope that the deep-rooted alliance between Bangladesh and India would become more and more consolidated in days to come. He assured that he would extend all necessary assistance for the rise of trade and commerce and cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh.





Shoeb Chowdhury remarked that the appointment of Vikram K Doraiswami as the Indian envoy to Bangladesh will elevate the relationship between the two countries to new heights.





