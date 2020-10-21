UNHCR seeks support, solution for Rohingyas

Over 1.1 million Rohingyas who were displaced from their place of origin in Rakhine State in Myanmar have taken shelter in Cox's Bazar. Bangladesh has been facing multifarious difficulties in hosting such a big population. -File photo taken by Norwegi



The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees- UNHCR has laid emphasis on a stronger international support and a redoubling of efforts to find solutions for displaced Rohingya People.





The UN body made the statement on Tuesday on the eve of this week's donor conference for the Rohingyas. The UNHCR, in collaboration of the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, is co-hosting a virtual donor conference on Thursday (22 October) to meet urgent humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced Rohingyas both inside and outside Myanmar.







The ongoing humanitarian response is facing a dramatic shortfall this year as less than half of the requested funds have been received so far.





The United Nations has appealed for more than US$ 1 billion in 2020, to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has added layers of new challenges and needs to an already complex and massive refugee emergency.





At the moment more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees are living in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar. Other countries in the region host some 150,000 Rohingya refugees. An estimated 600,000 live in Myanmar's Rakhine State. Most Rohingyas live on the margins of society and they need to be assured access to basic healthcare, clean drinking water, a reliable food supply, or meaningful work and educational opportunities.





The deadly coronavirus pandemic has worsened their living conditions, made access to services even more challenging, increased the risk of sexual and gender-based violence, and exacerbated the impacts of infectious diseases for displaced Rohingyas living in crowded camps, such as those in Cox's Bazar and in Rakhine State.





The UNHCR lays emphasis on the international community and countries in the region must not only maintain support for refugees and their hosts, but also adapt to critical new needs and expand the search for solutions.The focus of the search for solutions to this crisis must be on the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and other displaced people to their homes or to a place of their choosing in Myanmar.





The virtual donor conference, featuring also voices of Rohingya refugees, is scheduled to run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CEST Geneva (8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT Washington; 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. GMT+7 in Bangkok) on 22 October 2020. It will be live-streamed on www.rohingyaconference.org.







