Water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Water transport workers have enforced an indefinite strike across the country to press home their 11-point demand, including pay hike. The photo was taken from Shimulia on Tuesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



In order to press home 11-point demand, including implementation of the 2016 pay scale, workers of water transports on Tuesday began halting transportation of goods across the country for an indefinite period. Shah Alam, president of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers' Federation said, the movement of cargo vessels was stopped in the early hours as per the earlier announcement following a 'failed' meeting with the vessel owners.





He said that they haven't received any assurances from the owners yet. About 200,000 workers are participating in the strike. They have been forming human chains, holding processions and shouting slogans since the morning.







The strike was called in front of the Department of Labour headquarters in Dhaka on Oct 13. However, the owners subsequently called a meeting with the representatives of the agitating workers to talk about their demands on Monday, but it failed.





The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after the workers were given 'assurance.' But our demands were ultimately not met, said workers.





Other demands include stopping extortion and robbery in vessels, providing appointment letters to workers, issuing identity cards and service books to workers and ensuring social safety of workers.



Meanwhile, the strike has disrupted operation of lighterage vessels and oil tankers at Chattogram Port.







The strike was enforced by eight organisations under the Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation, began at 12:01 am on Tuesday.







The unloading of goods from vessels anchored at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port has been suspended.







Besides, the supply of goods through river routes from Chattogram to other parts of the country remained halted. Importers and traders said they will suffer huge losses due to the strike.





In response to the strike, workers and activists of the eight organisations under the Federation refrained from joining their work since midnight.





Hundreds of lighterage vessels and oil tankers remained stranded in 16 jetties of the port, the largest in Bangladesh.







