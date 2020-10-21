Apex Tyre factory catches fire





A fire broke out at the Apex Tyre factory of Apex Polymer Group in the city’s Bijoy Sarani area early Wednesday.





Russel Shikdar, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense control room, said the fire broke out around 3am and spread rapidly.





On information, 12 firefighting units went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5:05am.





Now they are working to extinguish it, he said.





The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.





No causality was reported till the filing of this report around 11am.

Leave Your Comments