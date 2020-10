Language Movement veteran M Nurul Islam Dadu Bhai passed away at a hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91.





Dadu Bhai, a former BNP MP from Khulna-4 constituency, breathed his last at Khulna City Medical College around 8am, said Moniruzzaman, general secretary of Khulna Metropolitan city unit BNP.





He left behind his three sons, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





He was born in Khulna at Babu Khan road on May 2, 1934.

