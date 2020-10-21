HC rejects bail petitions of ex-AL leaders Enu, Rupon









The High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of former Awami League (AL) leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel turned down the bail petitions after hearing a rule.





Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub stood for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.





Manik said they did not get any bail as the High Court scraped a rule over their bail.





On September 15, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why the former Awami League leaders should not be granted bail in the case.





On June 15, Senior Special Judge AKM Imrul Kayesh rejected the bail petition of the two brothers in the case. Later, they moved the High Court.





On February 25, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive recovered Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDRs worth Tk 5.15 crore and different foreign currencies from a house belonging to Enamul and his brother Rupon in the city’s Wari.





Earlier on January 13, they were arrested from a house in Subadda area of Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh in cash.





Later, they were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.





They remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash as part of the anti-casino drive, also known as the AL’s ‘cleansing’ campaign.





According to police, Enamul Haque has been the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and vice-president of the Awami League's Gandaria unit, while his brother was the joint general secretary for the same area.





Both were involved in the casino business at Wanderer’s Club, according to Rab.





On September 18 last year, a Rab-3 team conducted a drive at a casino inside Dhaka Wanderer’s Club where illegal drugs, fake currency, huge money and gambling materials were seized.

Leave Your Comments