AL candidates win Khulna, Dinajpur, Sirajganj









Three Awami League (AL) candidates have won the by-polls in Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Khulna.

The election results came out on Wednesday morning.





Unofficial election results available so far show the ruling AL candidates dominating the elections and by-elections to Zila, Upazila and Union parishads held Tuesday.





In Sirajganj, ruling party candidate Anwar Hossain Babu won after securing 9,286 votes while his rival, independent candidate Rafiqul Islam, got 2,425 votes, said Shahzadpur Upazila Election Officer Jahangir Hossain.





In Khulna, AL's Anwar Iqbal Mantu was elected the chairman of Paikgachha Upazila unofficially after defeating his rival BNP candidate Dr Mohammad Abdul Majid.





Mantua got 74,680 votes while BNP candidate Mazid got 2,952 votes, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Khalid Hossain Siddique.





BNP candidate Abdul Mazid rejected the election results alleging irregularities.





In Dinajpur, AL candidate Rabiul Islam Shohag won the Sadar Upazila Chairman election after securing 52,422 votes, said Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zayed Ibne Abul Fazal.





His rival candidate Uttam Kumar, an independent candidate bagged 5,169 votes.





AL’s Nurjahan Islam bagged 276,158 votes while his rival BNP’s candidate got 12,154 in Cumilla while AL’s Misbahur Rahman has been unofficially announced the winner in Barura upazila of the district.





Besides, AL candidate Rayhan Uddin won in Sarankhola upazila in Bagerhat district while Mollah Emdadul Haque secured his victory by bagging 80,136 votes in Manda upazila of Naogaon.





Meanwhile, AL candidates won in Patikapara union and Goddimari union in Lalmonirhat but an independent won in Dalgram union.





In Chuadanga, AL candidates won in Goraitupi union of Sadar upazila and Dauki union of Alamdanga upazila.





More than 200 local bodies went to polls with balloting starting at 9pm and continuing till 5pm without any break.





Among the local bodies, regular elections were held to one Upazila Parishad (Daudkandi of Cumilla) and 15 union parishads in different districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Besides, by-polls were held to seven zila parishads, eight upazila parishads and 177 union parishads.





The 15 union parishads where regular elections were held are -- three each in Rangpur Sadar Upazila and Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram, two each in Bhangura of Pabna and Madhukhali of Faridpur, one each in Kalapara of Patuakhali, Lalmohan of Bhola, Chuadanga Sadar, Rupganj of Narayanganj and Fatikchhari of Chattogram.





By-polls to chairman posts were held at 41 union parishads.

