BNP workers lost faith in their leadership: Quader









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP activists have lost confidence in their leadership due to self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leaders.





“The self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leadership have led the BNP workers to lose confidence in their leadership,” he told a virtual press briefing from his official residence here.





Giving an example, Quader said the listed agents of BNP do not come to the polling centres on the day of election and even they keep their mobile phones switched off.





He said immediately after the start of voting in any election, the BNP workers stage drama by boycotting the polls so that the voters do not come to the polling centres on the day of election.



