Traffic sergeant killed in city road crash





A traffic sergeant was killed after a covered van hit him in the city’s Jatrabari area on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Babul Sheikh, 55, a TSI of Kotwali Zone traffic Department. He hailed from Pabna district.





Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, said the accident took place at Kalapotti Uttara Bank around 11am.





A covered van hit Babul when he was returning home. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.





Police have seized the covered van.





Babul used to live with his family in the city’s Shanir Akhra area.

