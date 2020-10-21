‘Killers roaming free, police turn a blind eye’

The killers of the sensational double-murder are roaming free and threatening to withdraw the case in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria but police do nothing to bring them book, lamented family members of the deceased.

They came up with the allegation at a press conference at the auditorium of Brahmanbaria Press Club on Wednesday.

On March 1, 2017, ex-BGB member Yeasin Mia and his brother-in-law (husband of wife’s sister) Khandaker Enamul Haque were killed at Satmora village under Nabinagar upazila. But none of accused has yet been arrested.

Taslima Akter, wife of slain Khandaker Enamul Haque, said, “Police did not take the case after the killings. Later, a case was lodged with the court accusing 26 people. The court ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate into the case.”

“Following investigation, the CID submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the FIR-named 26 people and two others. 12 accused got bail from the High Court on February 2019. But the remaining accused against whom warrant of arrest were issued, are roaming free before the eyes of law enforcers,” Taslima further said.

Satmora Union Parishad Chairman Masud Rana, an accused of the case, is the brother Nabinagar Upazila Awami League General Secretary MA Halim, she said, adding that police do not arrest the accused due to political influence of MA Halim.

“The accused are threatening us to withdraw the case. We have shifted from village home to Brahmanbaria town to save our lives. We seek justice in killing of our loved-ones,” Taslima said.

Wife and children of deceased Yeasin Mia were also present at the press conference.

Leave Your Comments