329 Puja pandles get grants in Narsingdi









All preparations have been completed for celebrating the imminent Durga Puja, the most sacred festival of the Hindus.





This year Durga Puja will be celebrated in 329 Puja Mandaps in the district from tomorrow.





Parliament members of all five constituencies of the district distributed grants in their respective areas aiming at making the joyful celebration of the Puja amidst COVID -19 pandemic.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Saturday distributed grants among 43 Puja Mandaps in Monahardi Upazila and 22 Puja Mandaps in Belabo Upazila.





The Minister also stressed the need for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja keeping communal harmony, peace and coexistence.





Parliament Member Lt. Col. (retd) Nazrul Islam has also distributed grants among 96 Puja Mondaps in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila yesterday.





Police administration has chalked out elaborate security measures for smooth celebration of the puja.





Leave Your Comments