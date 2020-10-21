‘Killers of Iqbal Azad will be punished’

The culprits who brutally killed AKM Iqbal Azad will be brought under the ambit of law and they will get harsher punishment through legal process, said speakers.

They said these while addressing a discussion and doa mahfil on Ankhitara Bazar premises under Noagaon union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Wednesday marking 8th death anniversary of Iqbal Azad, a popular leader of the ruling Awami League.

Speakers said, “The legal proceedings of Iqbal Azad murder case will start soon as it has delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The people of Sarail will surely see the verdict of Iqbal Azad killing.”

Iqbal Azad, former senior vice president of Sarail upazila Awami League, was assassinated by his opponents on October 21, 2012.

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women and widow of Iqbal Azad, as chief guest addressed the program chaired by Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury.

Sarail upazila parishad vice chairman Abu Hanif, Sarail upazila Awami League convening committee members Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy, Mustafizur Rahman, Aruail union Awami League president Abu Taleb, upazila Krishak League general secretary Abu Ahmed Mridha, former organizing secretary of Sarail upazila Jubo League Kazi Shelvi, Jubo League leader Jabed attended the function, among others.

A munajat was offered seeking salvation of the departed souls of all martyrs including Iqbal Azad.

Earlier, a condolence procession was brought out, led by Sheuly Azad MP and floral wreaths were offered at Iqbal Azad Chattar in upazila headquarters.

