The impact of Covid-19 on Durga Puja





Durga Puja is expected to begin on October 22, 2020. It is held especially in West Bengal, Tripura, partly in Jharkhand, Orissa, Bihar, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and other parts of India. Durga Puja is also celebrated all over Bangladesh along with other countries around the world where the concentrations of Bengalis are at its maximum limit. In this regard, the main cause of worry is the occurrence of pandemic Covid-19 which is still very much affecting the peoples.







Now the organizers of Durga Puja are in a state of bewilderment whether to organize Durga Puja this year or not. I feel that a similar concern must be upon Pujas of Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh. As per the basic adherence to combat Covid-19 rules, all doctors and non-medical personnel of India and Bangladesh always advise to the citizens to maintain basic norms. Till date, Suburban train services from the South 24 Parganas district of the Indian state of West Bengal have not resumed along with other parts of the state.







The objective behind it is that excess crowd from the rural areas of WB should be avoided completely. Contrarily economy of the state like other parts of India is in absolute shambles. It is in other parts of India Durga Puja celebrations have been banned for this year only. But surprisingly noticeable aspect to be noted is how the government of West Bengal could encourage Puja to be held in the capital city of the state Kolkata plus the rest of the state. A couple of days back in the Netaji Indoor Stadium of Kolkata there was a meeting between government officials of WB and all Puja organizers of the city. A consensus arrived between the state government and all the Puja organizers of the city which some restrictions upon the latter so that Puja is performed peacefully without any trace of hassle.







The year 2020 has been traumatic from all corners. It was the occurrence of Covid-19 from March 25 till the beginning of July 2020 which badly marred the festive euphoria not only in West Bengal but also in Tripura, Jharkhand, Orissa, Bihar, Assam, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, etc various other parts of India. I think Puja organizers of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh are also worried about this year's Durga Puja. The same situations might have taken place in countries under European and American continents.





There are approximately 3500 Durga Puja pandals built all over Kolkata. Among all household Pujas also dominate the show. Among the popular household Pujas are Shobhabazar Rajbari Durga Puja, Dorjipara Mitra Bari Durga Puja, Barisa Sabarna Roy Chowdhury Durga Puja, Badan Chandra Roy Durga Puja, Ellora Cooperative Housing Society Durga Puja, Purna Chnadra Dhar family Durga Puja, Khelat Ghosh family, etc various other reputed household families of Kolkata and its various parts.







There are approximately 28000 communities Puja pandals will be built up in different parts of Kolkata. Among all the Puja Pandals the most popular among all are as such Shibmandir Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha Club, Bagbazar Sarbojonin Durga Puja, Kumartuli Sarbaojonin Durga Puja Committee, Ballygunje Cultural Association, Samajsebi, Ekdalia Sarbojonin Durga Puja, etc various other Pujas of the city. It is also sincerely expected as the restriction of suburban train operations might be taken off before Puja which might draw a huge turnout to all reputed pandals of Kolkata. However, norms which are imposed upon all visitors to different Puja Pandals of Kolkata should be adhered to by all of them.





Carrying sanitizers, using masks on the mouth and nose along with windshields on the head should be treated as paramount importance to save human lives. Also, other restrictions to be followed by Kolkata and rural citizens are not to smoke cigarettes and biris along with chewing various types of tobacco-related products which do tend to aggravate the sufferings from Covid-19. Enjoyment among all sections of Kolkatans along with that from all Suburban areas and towns is always relevant but as the present pandemic, Covid-19 has brought about widespread euphoria among all classes of citizens but still required proper precautions among citizens.







The same precautions I feel should be taken up by all Puja organizers. Such as in Bangladesh total numbers of Durga Pujas were held in tune to around 32000. I am sure that in two venues of Dhaka city, like Ramakrishna Mission and Dhakeswari Kali Mandir, Narshingdi Durga Bari, etc will undertake fullest of the full precautions to protect the lives of innumerable citizens of Dhaka city as well as other cities of Bangladesh. In India apart from Kolkata plus other parts of West Bengal, the rest of India and other parts of the globe precautions will no doubt be taken up on a war footing. As of date vaccinations have not yet launched in Kolkata and other parts of India this pandemic Covid-19 has no doubt brought about wide-ranging fear psychosis among vast numbers of Indian citizens. The same fears are very much there in Dhaka too. Whatever action needs to be undertaken should be taken up right from the first day onwards. Otherwise, the immunity powers of all of us might take different types of high-class vitamin, quality foods prepared at home, etc.







Summing up the above views one point will surmise our mind is that even if Coronavirus eats up valuable lives of human then participation in the celebrations might get badly hampered. Hence as per directives of doctors and officials of the health department of the government of India if the norms are adhered where Durga Puja is celebrated utmost precautions should be undertaken then we can celebrate Durga Puja during the said year otherwise our eagerness will be lost badly in the wilderness.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

