Diner Sheshe





"We're a family of 5; Nirmala, her sister Mahalakshmi, brother Murali, and my husband- we're a tight knit family. Nirmala is especially close to her siblings. They look after her and pamper her; they never let her lose in any game.







Whenever I make biryani or my husband buys snacks for them, they always let her have the largest portion. Before lockdown, they went to the same school, so they'd be together all day. And after school, they'd always take her to the gobi manchurian stall; it's her favourite.





But 2 months ago, Nirmala was diagnosed with leukaemia. Mahalakshmi and Murali broke down when they heard; we were all devastated. We decided not to tell Nirmala; we felt it would be too much for her to handle. And more than that, she'd worry about how much we were spending on her treatment.







We immediately admitted her, so we just told her she's sick; she didn't ask any questions. Her siblings constantly asked how long she'd be away for; and every time they asked, I had no answer. My husband stayed home with my kids while I stayed at the hospital with Nirmala. My husband would call me and cry everyday worried about how we'd cover the treatment costs.







Before lockdown, my husband was a private college lecturer and earned Rs.10,000 a month, so we were able to use our savings for Nirmala's first 3 chemos. But 10 days back, before her 4th chemo, we ran out of all our money. We borrowed some money from relatives but that was only enough to feed us. The doctors told us that Nirmala's 4th chemo was crucial for her treatment and that her condition was critical.







In the last 10 days, Nirmala's condition has worsened. She gets a fever every 2-3 days, has constant headaches, leg pain, and nausea. As a mother, the hardest part is to not break down in front of her. She loves to draw, so to distract her, I draw with her. Every day, her siblings call on video whilst they're eating dinner.











Humans of Bombay, Fb









Leave Your Comments