What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page witha caption "Ethnicity". The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "my forever childhood crush. Keep it up madam. Take love." Suraya Parvin Tumpa, fb









Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on his FB page. The photo has already received 534k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "You are the best player and you're motivation for many people." Faustino Jardel , fb











Facebook user Hirak Bhattacharjeeposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful capture" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi televisionactor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Awesome looking" Nishat Sultana, fb







Leave Your Comments