Webinar on impact of COVID-19 held by BSMRMU

A webinar on "Impact of COVID-19 on the Ports and Shipping Sectors of Bangladesh and Way Ahead" was organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU)on Monday. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The welcome address was delivered by the Vice-Chancellor of the university Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal. Maritime experts and academicians from home and abroad presented their valuable papers in the webinar.

