France honors beheaded teacher

Samuel Paty had been the subject of an online hate campaign after he showed students cartoons of the Prophet in a civics class. -AFP



France will pay tribute Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a free-speech lesson, an attack that has shocked the country and prompted a government crackdown on radical Islam.





Seven people, including two students, will appear before an anti-terror judge for a decision on criminal charges over the killing of 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty last Friday. Police have carried out dozens of raids since the killing, while the government has ordered the six-month closure of a mosque outside Paris and plans to dissolve a group it said supported Palestinian militant group Hamas.



"Our fellow citizens expect actions," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. Paty was attacked shortly after leaving the junior high school where he taught in the suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine outside Paris.He had been the subject of an online hate campaign after he showed students cartoons of the Prophet in a civics class - the same images that sparked a bloody assault on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.





A photo of Paty and a message claiming responsibility for his murder were found on the cellphone of his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, originally from the Russian region of Chechnya. Anzorov tweeted images of the teacher's decapitated body before he was shot dead by police.On Wednesday evening, Macron was to attend an official memorial with Paty's family and some 400 guests at the Sorbonne university in Paris, where he will posthumously award the teacher France's highest order of merit, the Legion d'Honneur.





Nine of 16 people held over the murder were released from custody late on Tuesday, including four members of Anzorov's family and three school students.Among those due to appear on Wednesday was a disgruntled parent from Paty's school, who had fired up anger about his lesson through messages on social media, urging "mobilization" against the teacher.





The parent had exchanged messages with Anzorov via WhatsApp in the days leading up to the murder. The material he uploaded was widely shared, including by a mosque in the northern Paris suburb of Pantin, which the government will close on Wednesday for six months for spreading material likely to provoke "hatred and violence".Macron has also announced that a pro-Hamas group called the Sheikh Yassin Collective would be dissolved for being "directly implicated" in the murder.





The group's founder, Islamist radical Abdelhakim Sefrioui, is among those in custody over the murder. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has accused him and the school parent of having issued a "fatwa" against Mr Paty.Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday that it had "no links" to the collective and Sefrioui had no "organizational relationship" with the Palestinian movement.The French government has earmarked another 50-odd other organisations with links to "radical Islam" for dissolution.











---AFP, Paris









Leave Your Comments