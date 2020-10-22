India keen to invest in farm machineries manufacturing plants



India has expressed keen interest to make investment in assembling and manufacturing of farm machineries in Bangladesh as country's traditional farm sector is rapidly switching toward mechanization.





"Steps will be taken as the Indian agro-machineries manufacturing companies including the world's largest tractors manufacturer-Mahindra and Mahindra would come here for investment in manufacturing agro-machineries locally", newly appointed Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said. The Indian High Commissioner came up with this assurance while he made a courtesy call on Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office on Wednesday, reports BSS.







During this time, they discussed on various aspects including agriculture, agriculture machineries, agro-processing, seed technology and dairy processing of both the countries. Dr Razzaque said, "Indian agro-machineries giants have huge scope to invest in Bangladesh as they can manufacture and assemble farm equipments and spare parts locally by setting up their industries."



Bangladesh is rapidly marching toward the farm mechanization and modernization process as the government has taken a project of nearly Taka 3,000 crore to this end, the minister added.Agriculture Secretary M Meshbahul Islam also was present during this time.





Seeking Indian cooperation, the agriculture minister said Bangladesh is lag behind in terms of processing of agricultural commodity and marketing, so we need cooperation from India in these areas."We need Indian assistance in imparting training to the scientists, seed technology, BT cotton, maize, cashews, supplying of high quality plant species, milking process, agro-processing and farm mechanization", Dr Razzaque told during the call on meeting.





Terming India as the real friend state of Bangladesh, Dr Razzaque said, "Bangladesh has deep relations with India and I strongly believe that our relations would remain intact …and the cooperation would further enhance in all spheres including economic, social and cultural arenas."Lauding the success of Bangladesh in agriculture sector, the Indian high commissioner said, "Bangladesh has not only achieved success in food sufficiency, but also even has a capacity to export a number of food products."





Regarding the onion export in Bangladesh, VK Doraiswami said India has recently allowed 20,000 tonnes onion export in Bangladesh and the volume would be enhanced after improving the climate condition.India imposes embargo on onion export as the country is facing production deficiency and price hike due to flood and heavy downpour happened in Maharashtra and Karnataka.







