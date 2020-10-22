'DDLJ' statue to be unveiled in London



The statue of the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) will be featured in the Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square', Heart of London Business Alliance announced on Monday. This will be the first-ever long-term Bollywood statue erected in the UK.





The announcement, thus, marks the 25th anniversary of Indian cinema's most loved film, DDLJ, and also coincides with the big 50th year celebrations of Yash Raj Films. The statue is set to be unveiled in Spring 2021 when organizers hope that Khan and Kajol, who played Raj and Simran in the movie, will be able to travel to unveil the statue in a special celebratory event.







The location couldn't be more fitting, as Leicester Square featured in 'DDLJ' in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, 'DDLJ' shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. 'DDLJ' is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.





Leave Your Comments