'Mulan' coming to Star Cineplex



One of Hollywood's movies 'Mulan' was supposed to be released this year. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, viewers did not get a chance to enjoy the movie on the big screen all over the world. The live-action movie has been released on OTT platform Disney Plus since September 4.Although it is a movie this time, it is going to be released in different countries of the world. It is also being released in Bangladesh.







The film will be released at Star Cineplex, said Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, an official of the company. He said that 'Mulan' is coming to Star Cineplex soon. However, he did not confirm whether the film will be released next week. 'Mulan' is a film about the history and heritage of China. It is a remake of the 1997 Chinese animated live-action movie 'Ballad of Mulan', directed by Niki Caro. There has been a lot of talk about Disney's new movie 'Mulan' for two years.





