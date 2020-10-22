Salma, Jahanara leave Dhaka for Dubai

Bangladesh women's cricket team pacer Jahanara Alam poses for photo at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before leaving Dhaka on Wednesday.-Facebook



The two Bangladesh female cricketers-Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam who got picked up for Women's T20 Challenge, considered as Women's IPL departed Dhaka for Dubai on Wednesday.





The two Tigresses left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10 am yesterday through Emirates Airlines. The tournament is being organized by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).The BCCI confirmed that pacer Jahanara Alam will play for Velocity while all-rounder Salma Khatun would be part of Trailblazers team in Women's IPL, which kicks off November 4 at United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other team of the tournament is Supernovas. In the opening day, Supernovas will take on Velocity.





Jahanara, however, also played in the Velocity jersey last season. So this is her second IPL. Jahanara played a total of two matches of Velocity in the last edition. In the first match, she was wicketless with 34 runs in 4 overs, but in the final, she took 2 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs in the title match but her team failed to manage victory. "I am happy to get a chance in the IPL and I feel lucky to playing in such a big event. So I will definitely try to show my performance," Salma said recently.







"The IPL is a big platform, I don't think everyone has the good fortune to play here. I am very lucky in this regard. This kind of platform is an opportunity to compete with many of the best, world winners in the world. There is an opportunity to share the dressing room with them. I hope I can gain this experience from there and come to the country and share it with my teammates. I believe I will go a few steps further in my career after playing this tournament," Jahanara said.





This will be the third season of the Women's IPL, which will be held in UAE this year as India's Covid-19 situation is not under control yet. The Men's IPL is being held in UAE also while it is the first season for Salma in the tournament. The three-team tournament, which will be held as single-league basis, ends on November 9. Before leaving Dhaka both underwent for Covid-19 test and returned negative.





"Preparations have been fairly good ahead of the IPL. I have practiced here, worked with gym, running, fitness. The cricket board has given us the opportunity to practice under light, which has worked fairly well. The preparation has been quite good," Salma said."I am going to play IPL for the second time. And I'm so glad I got the chance to play for Velocity again. This time I will try to use the experience of the last time. And I will try to contribute to the victory of the team with my own," Jahanara said.



"The preparation has been much better. The opportunity that the BCB has given us in the current situation is really good. They have provided two flood light practice sessions. They gave us coaches. I have got the opportunity to work with Mahbub Ali Jaki Sir. I hope I can apply it appropriately in the main match of IPL," Jahanara added.





