Arrest PK Haldar soon after he returns: HC



The High Court has ordered the authorities concerned to arrest Proshanto Kumar Halder alias P K Halder, director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), as soon as he comes back to the country. The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar gave the order after hearing an appeal filed by PK Haldar seeking security after his return. Inspector General of Police, Immigration authorities and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have been asked to take measures so that Haldar can surrender properly.





Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state while Advocate Mahfuzur Rahman represented the ILFSL and Advocate Md Khurshid Alam moved for the ACC. P K Halder filed an appeal on September 7, seeking permission for his safe return to the country. Halder reportedly amassed Tk 3,600 crore and laundered the money abroad while performing his duties as director at ILFSL.







Besides, on January 8, Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of approximately Tk 274,91,55,355 (almost Tk 275 crore) beyond any known income sources and money laundering. In his appeal, Haldar who fled to Canada after amassing the money, said that he wanted to return for providing help to recover the amassed money of ILFSL and sought security after his return back home.







