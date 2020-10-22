'BNP activists lost faith in their leadership'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP activists have lost confidence in their leadership due to self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leaders."The self-centeredness, short-sightedness and hesitation of the leadership have led the BNP workers to lose confidence in their leadership," he told a virtual press briefing from his official residence here.





Giving an example, Quader said the listed agents of BNP do not come to the polling centres on the day of election and even they keep their mobile phones switched off. He said immediately after the start of voting in any election, the BNP workers stage drama by boycotting the polls so that the voters do not come to the polling centres on the day of election. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said sensing their debacle in elections, the BNP men apply all these tactics to make the electoral system questionable but general people have now understood their tricks.





Quader said, "The BNP leaders are raising questions about the election environment. But I would like to remind them about the local government elections held during their reign. Elections, at that time, meant conflict and loss of life. There were numerous incidents of loss of life in the local elections."The AL general secretary said there is no conflict in election now while elections are being held across the country peacefully except one or two sporadic incidents.





BNP always remains active till the day before an election, it becomes inactive intentionally in the election process on the day of election by showing one or two incidents to discourage the voters in casting their votes, he said.Noting that the BNP's ill-tactics are behind the low voter turnout, Quader said despite that, there were significant voter turnout in elections in Pabna and Naogaon.





About the AL committees, he said party president Sheikh Hasina instructed the authorities concerned to resolve any allegation about the committees of the AL associate organisations, following the party's constitution."If there is any allegation, according to the constitution, the leaders and workers can submit a complaint before the tribunal. The tribunal will examine and settle the complaint," the AL general secretary said.The committees of the AL district and city units will be announced soon, he said, adding, "Scrutiny is now underway".









