Finance Minister admires hard working citizens



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that Bangladesh is different in many aspects. The country is blessed with the pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hard-working citizens working both in home and abroad. Inward remittances in Bangladesh always showed upward trend and recently it has been accelerated.





Bangladesh has received highest ever remittance amounting 18.2 billion USD in 2019-2020. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-2021, inward remittances recorded 6.71 billion USD, which is 49% higher than the same quarter of the previous year. Thanks to the 2% direct cash incentive policy of Bangladesh government.AHM Mustafa Kamal made these remarks at a virtual meeting with development partners.





He stated that remittances didn't decrease at all rather increased enormously. There are approximately 11.6 million Bangladeshi citizens working worldwide in different fields that include but not limited to low to high end salaried jobs, micro, small and medium businesses etc.





It was unfolded in the meeting that a survey made in Malaysia revealed that 37% of the managerial positions held by foreigners in Malaysia are occupied by Bangladeshi expatriates. Due to the Covid-19, 1,95,698 (One Hundred Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred Ninety Eight) expats have returned home by October 15, 2020 and at the same period 2,84,000 (Two Hundred Eighty Four Thousand) expats returned to the abroad which is 26% higher than the same period last year. This indicates that there is no need to be much worried for inward remittance.







The government has been supporting the returnee expats to send them abroad back with jobs within the shortest possible time. The government has arranged social protection programs including food stamp of 1.3 million USD for the returnee expats during the COVID-19 holidays in April and May. The returnees, who lost jobs in abroad are enlisted for 83 million USD budgeted rehabilitation program and they are also included in other social protection schemes.





In the current fiscal year the government allocated 2,000 crore taka, equivalent to 240 million USD for a specific social protection targeting the future potential expat workers. Employment generation programs will be implemented through four specialized banks. The objective of the program is to facilitate the potential workers to get overseas jobs smoothly in a faster way for overcoming the COVID-19 shock.





It would have been a wonderful event for Bangladesh had there been a token of recognition and appreciation by World Bank Group for the hard working 165 million Bangladeshi people who contribute to the total turn around in the economy of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always appreciates Bangladesh's development partners including World Bank's good works and contribution for the country's economy.







Leave Your Comments