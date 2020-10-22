Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested



Police arrested journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi on Wednesday evening. He is chief reporter of Daily Sangram and president of a part of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ). When asked for what reasons Ruhul Amin Gazi was arrested, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Walid Hossain said, "There has been an arrest warrant against him in a case of treason. He has been held in connection with that case." However, Walid Hossain could not instantly give further details about the case.





Abul Asad, Editor of Daily Sangram has been in prison for more than ten months for terming executed war criminal Abdul Quader Mollah "martyr". Ruhul Amin Gazi is an accused over the same case. Ruhul Amin Gazi is President of the portion of BFUJ which consists of the journalists who support Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-E-Islami.









Abdul Quader Mollah was hanged to death on 12 December 2013 over charges of war crime committed during the Liberation War of 1971. Daily Sangram referred to Abdul Quader Mollah as a "martyr". Some leaders and activists of Chhatra League burned several copies of Daily Sangram over this incident on 13 December last year. On the same day Daily Sangram office was vandalized.





An organization called "Muktijuddho Mancha" complained that Daily Sangram office is being used by the leaders and activists of Jamaat and Islami Chhatra Shibir. Later on Daily Sangram Editor Abul Asad was taken into police custody. The case was filed under treason act and Digital Security Act.







