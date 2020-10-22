'China did very little to resolve Rohingya issue'



The United States has said china did 'very little' role in comparison to what 'should be expected' from them in resolving the crisis of forcefully displaced Rohingyas being taken refuse in Bangladesh following military crackdown in Chinese ally Myanmar.





"China, who unfortunately has done very little to help resolve the Rohingya issue and for whom much more should be expected, considering the proximity to the People's Republic of China of this humanitarian catastrophe (Rohingya influx)," said Deputy Secretary of State of USA Stephen E Biegun on Tuesday, reports BSS.



He said in a telephonic briefing regarding different outcomes from his weeklong visit to India and Bangladesh ended on Friday.The deputy secretary of state said the US would like to see same levels of generosity as well as clarity in messages to Myanmar from other nations in the Indo-Pacific, particularly China to resolve the Rohingya crisis.





He said the US will work closely with Bangladesh government addressing the crisis and also suggested that all countries in the region need to work in a concerted way for resolving the crisis.Pointing out that the US recognizes that a long-term refugee population is not an option, Biegun said "We're going to work with equal urgency both to address the humanitarian needs of this population but also to find a lasting resolution".





He said that the US would be working with many partners around the world to ensure that they urgently look for a long-term solution to the Rohingyas and also are taking adequate steps to provide the full support necessary for this large displaced population during the donor conference, scheduled to be held on this Thursday.





During his Dhaka visit, Biegun said he spent 'quite a bit of time' discussing with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on how the US can cooperate with Bangladesh to find a resolution of the Rohingya issue."I had a chance to thank Honorable Prime Minister Hasina for the generosity of the Bangladeshi people and the support of the Bangladeshi Government in providing refuge for these displaced people," he said.





Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after the military crackdown at their homeland.While in Dhaka last week, Biegun had said major countries in the region need to call the Myanmar government in a "broad and unified voice" to restore security and stability as well as to ensure hospitable environment in Rohingyas homeland of its Rakhine state for their quick return.





"It (Rohingya crisis) requires a regional and global response… all countries need to work together shoulder to shoulder … of course, it's not simply the responsibility of Bangladesh," he said in a joint press briefing with foreign minister Dr Momen about the Rohingya crisis.Terming the Rohingya issue as a global priority, Biegun said, "Every major country in this region should be speaking in equal outspokenness to the Myanmar government and taking necessary steps (to resolve the crisis)."





Commenting on his South Asia trip, Biegun said the US is at a moment of real potential in the opportunity to deepen relations across South Asia, but in particular with Bangladesh and India."My visit in both cases was part of a series of engagements the United States has had with both of these critical partners (Bangladesh and India), and it's one that you'll see continuing to progress over the weeks and months ahead," he said.Regardless of the outcome of upcoming US presidential election, Biegun said the future is quite bright for relations between the Washington and New Delhi and Dhaka.









