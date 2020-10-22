Durga Puja begins today, security tightened

Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Hindu community, begins today. An artist is giving the final touch to the idol of Goddess Durga. The photo was taken from capital's Banglabazar on Wednesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Durga Puja is going to kick off formally today with Maha Sashthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor. It is the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community.All the puja mandaps round the country have been readied as artisans are busy giving final touches on idols and pandals marking the festival.





The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will kick off with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on October 22 and conclude on October 26 with the immersion of the idols. The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga was held today at temples ahead of the puja on Maha Panchami.





Maha Saptami puja will be performed on Friday, Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Saturday and Maha Nabami Puja on Sunday. The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on September 17 last.Leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad urged all to strictly maintain the health guidelines and directives issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic Covid-19 during the Durga Puja celebration.





In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir. Durga Puja signifies the birth of Durga with the blessings of gods, as a collective energy, to fight the demon king Mahishasura.This year, Durga Puja will be arranged at 7014 mandaps in Dhaka division while at 3906 mandaps in Chattogram, 4689 in Khulna, 2646 in Sylhet, 1584 in Mymensingh, 1701 in Barishal, 5250 in Rangpur and 3435 in Rajshahi division.





Security has been beefed up in all Puja pandals throughout the country, including the capital, with the deployment of additional squads of Ansars, police, RAB and other law enforcers for peaceful celebration of the festival. Besides, voluntary groups will also perform duties at the puja pandals.Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted the Hindu community in separate messages on the occasion of Durga Puja.





In his message, President Hamid said, "The main religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community is the Durga Puja. The country's Hindu community has been celebrating the puja amid huge enthusiasm and festivity with different rituals since ancient times."





President Hamid said Durga Puja is attached to the traditional heritage and culture of Bangla.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said that Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community, rather today it has turned into a universal festival. Destruction of evil spirits and the worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the Durgotshob (Durga festival), she added.





Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony since ancient times, the premier said, "We celebrate all religious festivals together being imbued with the motto 'Religion for individuals, festival for all' in Bangladesh.""Our Constitution ensures equal rights of the people of all castes and creeds… Bangladesh is a safe place for all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion," Sheikh Hasina added.







