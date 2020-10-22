No annual secondary exams this year

As per the decision of the government, students of secondary levels will be promoted to the next classes without facing any examination. -AA file photo



Students at secondary levels won't have to face annual exams this year. Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Wednesday that the government had taken a decision in this regard.She was speaking at a virtual press conference and said, "Students will be given assignments every week and a design has been prepared for it. Students will submit their assignments and the syllabus will be sent to all educational insitutions soon."







In addition, the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will not be held in this year, she added.The Education Minister went on to say, "No examination will be held this year and the students will be promoted to the next class without facing any examination. A decision about certificates will be taken later."





Regarding the evaluation process, the minister said: "The evaluation of their mark will be done with their previous results as the teachers have the idea about their students." Decision about enrolling class VIII students in Science, Humanities and Commerce sections will be taken later, Dipu Moni added.

The National Curriculum Board will prepare a syllabus for completing it within 30 working days for upgrading them in the next class, she said.





Talking about the admission process next year, Dipu said no decision has taken yet in this regard.Earlier, the government decided to not to take any Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations due to coronavirus pandemic.





The Education Minister also disclosed that a technical committee will be formed comprised of officials from relevant sectors to decide the marking parameters from SSC and JSC examination results.In another development, Dipu Moni has indicated that schools and other educational institutions may not reopen in November, as previously suggested, amid the coronavirus pandemic.





All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended until Oct 31 as there has been no marked improvement in the situation.Besides, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examination for 2020 and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.







