Section 144 imposed in Thakurgaon temple area









The local administration on Wednesday slapped section 144 in the adjoining areas of a disputed land of a temple in Auliapur union of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon.





The administration imposed the ban from Wednesday morning which will remain in force until further notice, said Abdullah Al Mamun, Thakurgaon upazila nirbahi officer.





He said there had been a dispute between Sonaton Hindu and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) followers over a piece of land of Roshik Roy Ziu temple.





A fierce clash had taken place at the temple premises on September 18, 2009 over the issue that left one Fhulbabu dead.





Tensions escalated in the area again among the two groups over the preparation of Durga Puja on Tuesday which forced the local administration to impose the emergency section.

