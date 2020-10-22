Coronavirus: Global cases exceed 41 mln









More than 41 million people have been infected with Covid-19 globally on Thursday, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The total number of infections around the world has reached 41, 148,042 with 1,130, 405 fatalities.





The United States, which leads the world in terms of the number of Coronavirus infections and death, has recorded 8,333,591 cases while the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 22,063.





Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.





The country has registered 155, 403 death while its total caseload reached 5,298,772 as of Thursday.





The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India's tally reached 7,651,107 on Thursday, according to the JHU data.





India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,651,107 as 54,044 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the federal health ministry. The total death toll rose to 115,914, as 717 deaths were logged across the country since Tuesday morning.





Still there are 740,090 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 6,795,103 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.





Meanwhile, Europe has been confronting the second wave of the pandemic with many countries in the region witnessing a surge in daily infections.





France has become the second European country whose COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million mark after Spain did that on Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 cases in Spain surpassed one million after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 16,973 new cases on Wednesday to take the total to 1,005,295.





Besides, UK has recorded 44,248 deaths as of Thursday while about 792,194 people have been infected by the virus.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Wednesday saw another spike in Covid-19 cases as health authorities confirmed the detection of 1,545 new cases in 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,93,131.





During the period, 24 more patients died from Covid-19, pushing up the death toll to 5,723.





Besides, 1,704 patients recovered from the disease, and the total recoveries from coronavirus infection have jumped up to 308,845.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.46 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

