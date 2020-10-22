Bring drivers under dope test: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to bring drivers under a dope testing system to know whether they use drugs.





“We need to know whether those who’re driving [vehicles] use drugs. They need to undergo dope tests. This test of every driver is absolutely essential. You’ve to do that,” she said while addressing a discussion through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry arranged the virtual event at the auditorium of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day 2020.





The Prime Minister asked people not to take laws in their own hands and discard their mentality to assault drivers and attack vehicles in the case of any accident for saving victims as it invites further accidents in many cases.





She suggested that pedestrians should use Zebra crossings. “Everyone must follow traffic rules as those are effective for everyone.”





Sheikh Hasina asked drivers to shun the mentality to overtake another vehicle on roads and highways as it causes accidents in many cases.





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader presided over the function, while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was connected through the virtual platform.





Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

