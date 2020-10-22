Heavy to very heavy rainfall activities likely





Due to a well-marked low over the Northwest Bay and adjoining West-central Bay heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions during the next 48 hours commencing 10 am on Thursday.





According to the regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) , light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram & Sylhet divisions and many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours.





The low over central part of the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a





Well-marked low and now lies over North-west Bay and adjoining West-central Bay.





It is likely to intensify further.





South-west monsoon has withdrawn from north-western part of the country. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of south-west monsoon from remaining parts of Bangladesh.





Monsoon is active over remaining parts of Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.





All maritime ports have been asked to hoist local signal no 3.





Day temperature may fall by (1-2)°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

